100 Million People Use Facebook On Their Phone Each Month

Over 100 million people actively use Facebook from a mobile device every month, the company announced today.This comes just six months after they announced reaching 65 million mobile users, so the service is clearly growing rapidly.



Facebook access is available on every smartphone OS, as well as via text message in 32 countries.

