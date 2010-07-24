Facebook Mobile Boss Hints iPad App Is Coming

Facebook hasn’t release an iPad app yet, but we expect it too – if only because the guy in charge of Facebook mobile sounds pretty desperate to do it.Erick Tseng, the former Google Android exec now at Facebook, said Facebook has nothing to announce right now but told us “the iPad is really exciting for me personally.”



“It’s a category which I expect will be around for a long time.”

