Facebook Mobile Boss: "A Truly Socially-Informed Mobile Experience" Coming In 2011

Earlier this summer, Facebook mobile boss Erick Tseng slammed today’s smartphones as not being social enough, in a conversation with my colleague Nicholas Carlson.”We’re far far away from having a truly socially-informed mobile experience,” Erick said in July. “Look for that in 12 to 16 months.”



Today, we have a better idea of what he’s talking about: Not just Facebook apps or programming hooks, but a deeper integration of Facebook into mobile phones, via a customised Google Android operating system.

And based on the timeline Tseng gave us in July, it looks like it’ll be ready for Christmas, 2011. Or maybe even for back-to-school season.

Catch up on the news with our coverage today:

Here’s Why Facebook Is Secretly Building A Phone: It Needs To Be A Platform, Not Just A Service

Facebook’s Secret Phone Is Using Android “For Sure”

FLASHBACK: Here’s Facebook Mobile Whiz Joe Hewitt Trash-Talking Android

REMINDER: Facebook’s Mobile Boss Erick Tseng Was JUST Stolen From Google’s Android Team

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.