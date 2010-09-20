Facebook Mobile Boss: "A Truly Socially-Informed Mobile Experience" Coming In 2011

Dan Frommer
Facebook Gong

Earlier this summer, Facebook mobile boss Erick Tseng slammed today’s smartphones as not being social enough, in a conversation with my colleague Nicholas Carlson.”We’re far far away from having a truly socially-informed mobile experience,” Erick said in July. “Look for that in 12 to 16 months.”

Today, we have a better idea of what he’s talking about: Not just Facebook apps or programming hooks, but a deeper integration of Facebook into mobile phones, via a customised Google Android operating system.

And based on the timeline Tseng gave us in July, it looks like it’ll be ready for Christmas, 2011. Or maybe even for back-to-school season.

Catch up on the news with our coverage today:

