Facebook Mobile Users Surpass Desktop Users For The First Time

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

Facebook’s earnings are out. The company beat Wall Street’s profit and revenue expectations. Besides financials, we got a glimpse into how people are using the social network and there are some pretty interesting findings.



For the first time ever, Facebook’s mobile daily active users exceeded desktop daily active users.

Here are some other stats from the official press release:

Monthly active users (MAUs) were 1.06 billion as of December 31, 2012, an increase of 25% year-over-year.

Daily active users (DAUs) were 618 million on average for December 2012, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

Mobile MAUs were 680 million as of December 31, 2012, an increase of 57% year-over-year.

Mobile DAUs exceeded web DAUs for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Stay up to date on everything Facebook earnings by following our live coverage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.