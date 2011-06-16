Facebook Secretly Working On A Plan To Break Apple's App Store Stranglehold On The iPhone

Photo: Glassdoor

Facebook is working on a major internal project code named “Project Spartan,” which will attempt to create an web-based platform for applications, MG Siegler at TechCrunch reports.The hope is that Facebook’s platform can crack Apple’s grip on the mobile application market.



Remember Facebook gets a fair amount of its sales from applications operating in Facebook. If those applications — like FarmVille, for instance — go the Apple’s App Store, and operate independent of Facebook, it’s bad news.

Here’s how it’s supposed to work. Siegler says the HTML5-based platform will work on Safari, Apple’s mobile web-browser, which is unregulated. Users can log in to Facebook and get a drop down menu of app options. You then pick your app, and it has some elements of Facebook in it.

Facebook’s new platform will also work on Android, but Apple is the initial target, says Siegler.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.