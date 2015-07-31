All of Facebook's revenue growth since it went public comes from one source: mobile ads

Facebook reported solid earnings yesterday, beating expectations on both revenue and earnings. It also revealed that more than 75% of its ad revenue comes from mobile advertising.

That’s remarkable because when Facebook went public in May 2012, just three years ago, it had no mobile advertising business at all.

In fact, if you look at this chart from Statista based on Facebook earnings reports, it’s clear that mobile advertising is Facebook’s business. All of the company’s revenue growth since it went public came from mobile ads — desktop ads and payments revenue have remained about flat.

