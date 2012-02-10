Facebook Millionaire Artist David Choe Draws Graffiti On Barbara Walters

Artist David Choe made a gamble when he chose to be paid in stock rather than in cash for adorning the wall of Facebook’s offices with his graffiti in the company’s early days.



Two years before, Choe was in a Japanese prison for three months for hitting a security guard. He has also done jail time for cashing fraudulent checks and stealing, but he was never really preoccupied with money, he says in an interview with Barbara Walters.

The 35-year-old artist is now worth more than $200 million as Facebook is moving forward to become public later this year.

Watch below Choe drawing graffiti over Walters’ white shirt. [“How much am I worth?” Walters asks after.]



