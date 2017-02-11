There's a secret chess game hidden in Facebook -- here's how to play

Facebook’s messaging app let’s you do more than just chat with your friends. You can trade GIFs, stickers, and photos. But most people don’t know that you can also play chess.

Messenger has a built-in chess feature that lets you play with your friends without having to install a third-party app. It’s a secret feature, and it’s still a little clunky, but it works.

I’ve played my friend Daniel on Chess.com before (he’s won every time), so I figured he’d be down for a game on Messenger.

Here’s how to play:

You just need to enter '@fbchess play' to start a game. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER The board doesn't support drag-and-drop, so you need to type in specific commands to make the pieces move. Tell the game where you want to go, and it will move the piece there. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER But what if I want to make a more complicated move than moving a pawn? You can ask messenger for instructions by typing '@fbchess help.' Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER It took me a while to figure out how to move my bishop. It turns out that the commands are caps-sensitive. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER You can request to undo a move with '@fbchess undo' or clicking the 'undo' button -- but your opponent has to accept it. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER The game also worked as a messaging tab on Facebook's standard website... Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER ...and on the main Facebook website's messaging page. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER It also works on the mobile Messenger app. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER I quickly realised Daniel was winning as I spent my time figuring out how to use the commands, so I withdrew. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER I thought I might have a better shot against Daniel if I went first. Because white goes first in chess, I started a game with '@fbchess play white' to start as the white player. Maybe I'll win this time. Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.