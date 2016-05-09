Facebook Messenger just made it easier than ever to indulge in Australia's property market obsession

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images.

House-hunting just got easier.

Australians can now look up prices of nearby properties through Facebook Messenger by chatting to a bot from property platform Domain.

Messengers bots were only introduced to Facebook last month but has since been taken up by the real-estate site, which has started connecting potential home-buyers with listings in their surrounding area.

Users can simply drop a pin on a map and receive multiple listings within moments as well as look up price guides of specific properties.

It’s a nifty function considering Domain has more than 13 million properties in its database.

“Consolidating property search into one of the most popular consumer apps creates a whole new experience for Domain’s audience,” Domain’s chief product officer Damon Pezaro said in a statement.

“It’s widely cited that consumers spend around 85% of their time using just five smartphone apps each month. Creating a Domain bot for Messenger allows a more natural communication interaction and saves consumers time flipping between apps and websites.”

Here’s how it works:

Firstly, you open up the Domain page and click on ‘Message’.

If you click on the three dots at the bottom, you have the option of choosing a location by dropping your pin on a map.

After you’ve chosen the area, Domain will start compiling a list of properties around the area for you.

You will be able to scroll through and view all the listings.

You can even find more detailed information when you click on it.

Finally, there’s also the added function of being to get a price guide of any property by messaging ‘Price of’ followed by the address of the property to Domain.

Here’s the full walk-through of how the bot works:

(Disclosure: Allure Media, the publisher of Business Insider, is 100% owned by Fairfax Media.)

