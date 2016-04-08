Facebook just copied another Snapchat feature

On Thursday, Facebook Messenger boss David Marcus announced that the platform had reached 900 million monthly active users.

The last time Facebook shared numbers for Messenger was in January, when it had reached 800 million monthly active users. At that time it had added 100 million new users in roughly six months, but growth appears to be ramping up, with this latest 100 million coming in just three months.

Facebook also debuted a few new features for Messenger, one of which looks suspiciously like a popular feature on rival Snapchat. Facebook has introduced “Messenger Codes,” which essentially function as a scannable phone number for the app, and allow you to add in new contacts.

Here’s what Snapchat’s version looks like:

Here’s what Facebook’s version looks like:

And one more look:

This is hardly the first time Facebook has seemed to copy Snapchat. Last month, Facebook bought Masquerade, an app that looks identical to Snapchat’s most famous filter feature. Facebook Live also just introduced the ability to doodle on videos.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

