Facebook built a basketball game directly into Messenger --  here's how to play

Photo: Shaun Botterill/ Getty Images.

Happy March Madness!

To celebrate the basketball fever, Facebook built a fun little game into its chat app.

Although this isn’t the first game that Facebook has released natively on Messenger, it’s much easier to access than the secret chess game that entails a rather clunky gameplay process.

Here’s how to play:

First, update your Messenger app. Then all you need is someone in a chat or group conversation to send the basketball emoji. Facebook Tap it, and you'll enter game play. You'll get cheered on when you score... Facebook ... And have to start over when you don't. Facebook Each players' score will be shown in the chat and Facebook keeps track of who the current high-scorer is. Facebook If you manage to hit 10 consecutive baskets, the game gets a little harder... Facebook Messenger will likely be one of the hottest topics at Facebook's developers conference in April. Since announcing the Messenger platform last year, the company has built in native ways to send GIFs, talk to brands, and order an Uber. Uber/Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.