Facebook built a basketball game directly into Messenger --  here's how to play

Happy March Madness!
To celebrate the basketball fever, Facebook built a fun little game into its chat app.
Although this isn’t the first game that Facebook has released natively on Messenger, it’s much easier to access than the secret chess game that entails a rather clunky gameplay process.
Here’s how to play:
First, update your Messenger app. Then all you need is someone in a chat or group conversation to send the basketball emoji.
Each players' score will be shown in the chat and Facebook keeps track of who the current high-scorer is.
