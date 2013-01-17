Now You Can Make Free Phone Calls Through Facebook's Messenger App

Photo: Screenshot

Facebook has begun rolling out a feature to its Messenger app letting users call each other over WiFi or cellular data.The Verge was the first to notice the update and confirm with Facebook.



It had previously been testing this in Canada and is now appearing for U.S. users. You don’t even need to update your app in the app store.

You call someone by selecting that person’s name in Messenger, tap the “i” button, and then press “Make free call.” That person gets a push notification and you can then begin a phone conversation with you entirely for free.

UPDATE: We just tested the feature and the call quality was amazing over WiFi. This is a great move by Facebook.

