Facebook Launches New Mobile App For Sending Quick Messages To Your Friends

Facebook has a new mobile app for iPhone and Android that will let you send text messages to multiple Facebook friends.



It’s called Facebook Messenger and it’s based on Beluga, the group-messaging company that Facebook scooped up earlier this year.

Tap on the app and you’ll immediately see a list of all recent conversations you’ve been having through the Facebook Messages system, whether they’ve been via email, SMS, or the Facebook Web site. Then you can tap any contact to continue a conversation, or start a new one.

Extras include the ability to see your friends’ location on a map and attach pictures.

It’s also interesting because it’s the first standalone mobile app from Facebook (that is, other than the main Facebook app). That suggests that Facebook could release other standalone apps as well, like the secret photo-sharing app that TechCrunch reported on in June.

You can download Facebook Messenger for iPhone or Android here (coming soon).

