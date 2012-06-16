How To Find Facebook Messages That Facebook Is Hiding From You

Facebook has a pretty aggressive spam filter to keep messages from creepers, and trolls from hitting your Facebook message inbox.



Like any spam filter, though, it’s sometimes too aggressive, and grabs messages that aren’t spam. (Maybe this is old news to some of you, but for a lot of us in the Business Insider newsroom, we were surprised.)

How can you check these messages? Click on there “other section of messages.”

Here’s how. Go to messages, and then click on “other.”

Photo: Screenshot

Then you can see all the creepers who have been trying to talk to you:

Photo: Screenshot

