Your Facebook Messages Are About To Look Totally Different

The redesigned messages interface.

Photo: Facebook

Facebook is introducing a redesigned messages interface.A catalogue of people you’ve messaged will appear on the left. Clicking on one of them will reveal your full conversation history to the right, reminiscent of an email client.



This new interface also allows for searching your messages for whatever keywords you’re looking for.

Facebook is also implementing a Gmail-style keyboard shortcut system. Once you get the new interface, you can view the shortcut list by pressing using Cntrl + Q on a Mac or Alt + Q on a PC.

The changes are rolling out to users starting today, so expect to see the update soon.

We like this improvement, but we think the mobile app still has a way to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.