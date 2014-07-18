Facebook Has A New App Called Mentions -- But It's Only For Famous People

While plenty of celebrities, actors, and athletes already use Facebook, there’s now an app to help them post.

‘Mentions’ is basically the traditional Facebook app, but it’s tailored to help important people “discover and join conversations” happening on Facebook.

In order to be able to use Mentions, Re/code reports that you’ll have to be a verified Facebook user with a public page. If you have an iPhone, you can download Mentions here, but unless you have one of those blue check marks next to your name, you’ll be out of luck.

The focus of Mentions is to encourage celebrities and other public figures to engage more on the social network, and there’s even an option to host a live Q&A session with fans.

Facebook claims that it’s already seen celebrities posting twice as often when testing the app.

The most notable user of Mentions so far was seen by millions.

The video of actor Tyrese Gibson and Dr. Dre celebrating Apple’s acquisition of Beats was posted using Mentions. And while it was taken down amidst rumours of the deal falling through, it’s the first feather in Facebook’s cap, and it goes to show that people enjoy watching celebrities at their most natural and carefree.

Facebook wants to encourage this type of natural interaction between celebrities and fans, and Mentions features a specific Mentions tab that’s basically Facebook’s attempt to clone Twitter’s “@” tab.

The Mentions tab will act as an alternate News Feed of sorts, allowing the famous to keep track of people, well, mentioning them.

It’s yet another feature Facebook has graciously borrowed from Twitter, and it goes to show that Facebook is interested in better connecting the world of celebrity with those interested in keeping up.

You can learn more about Mentions over at Facebook’s official Mentions page.

