Facebook Hired Frank Gehry To Build A New Office With A Garden On The Roof

Facebook’s West Campus

Photo: Facebook

Frank Gehry, the famous architect, is building a new office for Facebook that will one day house 2,800 engineers, the company announced.Facebook moved into the former campus of Sun Microsystems in Menlo Park, Calif. last December. It’s made some cosmetic changes to the campus—like a gigantic “HACK” sign laid into a central courtyard—and added some amenities, including a barber shop. But it has yet to really transform its working space.



The Gehry project is a chance to do that. The new building will be on Facebook’s West Campus, which is across an expressway from the East Campus it currently occupies. A central feature will be greenery—including on the roof of the building, which will be planted with grass and trees, according to a conceptual drawing Facebook posted.

Update: Facebook has corrected the number of engineers it says the building will hold: It is 3,400, not 2,800.

