ABC News Boosts Facebook Referrals By 250% With New Social Plugins

Facebook recently announced the launch of its new social plugins, which allow users to share their activity on publisher sites with friends on Facebook.
ABCNews.com has seen a 250% increase in referrals from Facebook since it launched a Social toolkit, which includes the Facebook “Like” button, reports Mallary Hean Tenore at PoynterOnline.
The new technology allows publishers to add Facebook’s social sharing capability on the fly Users can click “Like” buttons on specific articles and share them with their friends in their news feed, or designated hubs on the site.
More than 50,000 sites ranging from NYTimes.com, IMdb, and Levis.com are using the new technology.
See the ways media site’s are using Facebook’s new plugins >
ABCNews.com recently added a Social Tool Kit that allows readers to 'Like It. Tweet It. Digg It.' Jonathan Dube, vp and head of ABCNews.com told Mallary Hean Tenore at PoynterOnline that this simple change has boosted referrals from Facebook to ABC News by 250%.
ABCNews.com found its Facebook 'Likes' to be so successful, that it bumped down its 'Most Popular' stories section giving the list of Facebook recommendations the prime real estate.
The Washington Post recently launched 'Network News.' The feed integrates readers' Facebook friends with washingtonpost.com to provide a content where readers can see what their Facebook friends are sharing, as well as the most popular stories from WashingtonPost.com in their network.
USA Network recently launched its integration of Facebook's social plugins. The Network added the 'Like' button, Activity Feed, and Recommendations to fully incorporate the Facebook sharing experience on its sites. It is also relaunching an online game, Character Arcade. Users can now challenge friends to the game by sending them an invitation via Facebook.
The social media editor of the New York Times, Jennifer Preston, explained the NYTimes.com's different approach to the new Facebook Plugins in an email to Mallary Hean Tenore at PoynterOnline:
'The Times has been working with Facebook on a site integration that would provide an added layer of personalisation and social activity for Times users.'
The details are not yet public.
As a part of CNN.com and CNNMoney.com's new integrations of Facebook Connect and the social plugins, Activity Feeds now appear at the top right of the page. These feature a reader-selected combination of CNN.com and Facebook friends' actions on the site.
ABCNews.com found its Facebook 'Likes' to be so successful, that it replaced the 'Most Popular' stories section with the list of Facebook recommendations.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.