ABC News Boosts Facebook Referrals By 250% With New Social Plugins

Facebook recently announced the launch of its new social plugins, which allow users to share their activity on publisher sites with friends on Facebook.



ABCNews.com has seen a 250% increase in referrals from Facebook since it launched a Social toolkit, which includes the Facebook “Like” button, reports Mallary Hean Tenore at PoynterOnline.

The new technology allows publishers to add Facebook’s social sharing capability on the fly Users can click “Like” buttons on specific articles and share them with their friends in their news feed, or designated hubs on the site.

More than 50,000 sites ranging from NYTimes.com, IMdb, and Levis.com are using the new technology.

See the ways media site’s are using Facebook’s new plugins >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.