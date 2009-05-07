- Apple, AT&T consider knocking $10 off monthly service plan [TheStreet.com]
- The Kindle is a niche product, and Amazon knows it [NYT]
- Ballmer says there’s an opportunity “to have a better search product by having more customers” combining Microsoft and Yahoo search [CNET]
- Blocking Pirate Bay links, Facebook may have violated wiretapping law [epicentre]
- Six ways the government can subsidise another bloated, slow-moving, failing industry [Forbes]
