Facebook Is Looking To Acquire Face.com For As Much As $100 Million [REPORT]

Facebook is rumoured to be in talks to acquire the Israeli facial recognition startup Face.com for upwards of $100 million, according to two new reports.



Calcalist, an Israeli publication, reports hearing that Facebook is looking to buy the company for “tens of millions of dollars.” Meanwhile, Newsgeek, another Israeli publication, says it heard the figure could be as much as $100 million.

TheNextWeb notes that Facebook is rumoured to have tried to acquire Face.com multiple times in the past, but the talks usually failed because Facebook wasn’t willing to pay enough money. Perhaps $100 million will change that.

Face.com’s facial recognition technology has the potential to improve Facebook’s photo-tagging services, not to mention the fact that it’s a great domain name for Facebook to own.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.