Facebook Marketing Platform Buddy Media Raises $23 Million

Buddy Media CEO Mike Lazerow just announced that the company has raised a $23 million round led by Institutional Venture Partners.



It’s no secret that the Facebook marketing company has been growing rapidly this year, more than tripling headcount to around 100 employees, and moving into a massive new office that could comfortably house far more than that.

Still, this is a pretty astonishing round, considering it raised about a tenth of that sum in its last round just seven months ago.

Buddy Media says it now has over 300 brands using its platform, including seven of the top 10 advertisers world wide. The funding will go toward further increasing head count.

IVP was joined in the round by existing investors Greycroft, Softbank, and Bay Partners.

