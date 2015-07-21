Facebook is now more valuable than General Electric

General Electric’s origins go back to the days of Thomas Edison and JP Morgan himself. It’s the only component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average today that was part of the original Dow in 1896.

GE’s market cap sits at around $US273 billion.

Facebook’s origins go back to a Harvard dorm room a little over ten years ago. The social media company reaches a whopping 1.44 billion monthly active users.

As Matt Phillips notes, Facebook now has a market cap of $US275 billion.

In other words, it is now bigger than GE.

For what it’s worth:

