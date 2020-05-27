Mark Zuckerberg reportedly brushed aside internal research that Facebook exposed users to more and more extreme views, saying he never wanted the topic brought to him again

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before a combined Senate Judiciary and Commerce committee hearing

Facebook conducted internal efforts in 2016 and 2018 to examine whether the platform’s algorithm was encouraging the polarization and the proliferation of extremist content, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Although Facebook’s experts found the platform contributes to divisive rhetoric, senior executives reportedly dismissed proposed changes, some which would adversely affect user engagement.

According to The Journal, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly indicated he was “losing interest” in these changes, and asked employees not to bring up those topics to him again.

Facebook has reportedly long known its platform encourages extremist and polarising content, and the company’s disinterest in making changes to solve these problems goes all the way up to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Wall Street Journal reports that research Facebook conducted internally in 2016 and 2018 showed the platform’s algorithm contributed to the proliferation of polarising content. When Zuckerberg was reportedly presented with proposed changes to the platform to stymie the spread, the Facebook CEO asked employees not to bring him any more proposed algorithm edits that were “in the name of social good.”

The report on Facebook’s inaction comes at a time when the platform is in the spotlight, once again over its inability to stop of spread of harmful misinformation – this time, about the coronavirus pandemic. Facebook and Zuckerberg have long insisted the platform is not to blame for users’ polarising opinions and content, but the WSJ reports shows experts have informed the company’s executives of its impact since 2016.

Internally, Facebook reportedly formed a task force in 2017, called “Common Ground,” that consisted of engineers, researchers, and employee “integrity teams” to look into how divisive content was trending on the platform. According to a 2018 presentation obtained by The Wall Street Journal, experts found that Facebook’s algorithm – which prioritises user engagement and time spent on the platform – encouraged polarising content by exploiting “the human brain’s attraction to divisiveness.”

Despite the findings, higher-ups dismissed or watered down proposed changes in order to make sure it didn’t appear that Facebook was trying to shape users’ opinions or take a moral stance. Facebook executives were even harsher in shutting down efforts that could make it appear as if the platform had a political bias.

Facebook managers reportedly told employees in 2018 the platform was shifting priorities “away from societal good” and to “individual value.” From then on out, Facebook and Zuckerberg have promoted a more “hands-off” approach on content, only taking action if users “specifically violate the company’s rules.”

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal that was also sent to Business Insider, a Facebook spokesperson said: “We’ve learned a lot since 2016 and are not the same company today. We’ve built a robust integrity team, strengthened our policies and practices to limit harmful content, and used research to understand our platform’s impact on society so we continue to improve.”

