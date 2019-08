A Facebook bug displayed remembrance messages on multiple accounts indicating that people had died. The memorial messages appeared on desktop and mobile, and even seemed to be affecting the account of Mark Zuckerberg.

The bug now appears to be fixed. We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.