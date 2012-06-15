Facebook Markets Its Adult Supervision

Facebook’s chief ad salesman Mike Murphy appears to be embarking on a rollout of…himself. Or more accurately, he appears to be on a campaign to convince sceptics that the site is run by grownups who are interested in making money.



Here’s yesterday’s sitdown with Kara Swisher. And here’s today’s instalment : A Q&A with ClickZ. The money quote: “The conversation has shifted dramatically from why social media and why Facebook to how social media and how Facebook. That’s a huge difference.” Next step – disclosing how much of Facebook’s revenues come from its Microsoft deal, and how much comes from the efforts of Murphy’s team. When the second number is bigger than the first number, Facebook will have officially grown up.

