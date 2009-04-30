Facebook Maps The Swine Flu Discussion Epidemic

Facebook put together a series of charts illustrating how discussion of Swine Flu has spread across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The data comes from Facebook’s Lexicon tool, which tracks the occurrence of words and phrases members use when posting messages on each other’s profiles. A reminder: Lexicon is the tool marketers tell us they would be willing to pay Facebook to improve.



