A Room In The Facebook Mansion Is Available For Rent For Typical Sky-High Bay Area Prices

Looking for a place to stay and also a piece of tech history? Look no further than this Craigslist posting for a room in the original Facebook Palo Alto mansion.

For $US1,400 per month, you can stay in the three-story, eight-bedroom building the Facebook founders first moved to in California.

In true startup fashion, the post boasts that the house has lots of natural light, an outdoor ping-pong area, a gazebo, and a neighbouring golf course. So many adventures have taken place in the house, the landlord has reportedly written a book about the place, the posting says.

The current residents don’t look like slouches, either. One of the main requirements for living in the place seems to be a willingness to foster one another’s creativity, just like the Facebook cofounders once did.

“We think that a great house culture starts with great people. We strive to have fun together, to foster positive and creative energy, to be there for each other, and to help each other with our various endeavours and pursuits. We hope that even a short stay in our home will be valuable above and beyond the eat/sleep/work space it provides,” the posting says.

While they’re looking to fill several vacancies in the house, the current four residents include a “world traveller,” a “student who builds flying robots and DJs in nightclubs,” a surfer/stand-up comedian, and a Google designer.

(H/T Taylor Lorenz)

