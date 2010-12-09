Facebook Mobile Makes It Easier To Track And Block Annoying Apps

Facebook appears to be taking privacy complaints more seriously: today it announced new privacy controls for the mobile version of the Facebook Web site.



Mobile users could already control what happened to information they posted on Facebook–for example, whether pictures could be shared only with friends, or friends of friends as well.

The new privacy controls extend to third-party applications. You can see how many you’re using, see what information they’re accessing, and then control what information you want them to have and how they can use it–for example, if they can post an update to all your friends every time you finish a game.You can also remove apps that you no longer want.

Mobile use is becoming an increasingly important part of the Facebook equation–for instance, social game developer Zynga, which distributes its games largely through Facebook, recently announced that 10 million people per month are accessing its games on mobile phones.

The privacy controls in the dedicated Facebook iPhone app still suck, though. Instead of offering an easy touch menu to control privacy settings like the mobile site, the Facebook app still kicks users out to the standard version of the Web site, where they have to hunt and peck through tiny menus to make these kinds of changes. If Facebook is really serious about mobile privacy, it should add the same kind of easy controls to the Facebook mobile apps–not just the mobile Web site.

