Facebook's immersive tool that 'feels a little like the future' isn't just for ads anymore

Andrew Bosworth Facebook ad chief Andrew Bosworth

Facebook’s fast-loading, immersive Canvas tool, which combines video, text, and photo slideshows in an interactive, scrolling format, isn’t just for advertisers anymore.

The company is opening up Canvas to any business with a Page, Facebook ad chief Andrew “Boz” Bosworth tells Business Insider.

Canvases will be free to create and will work like regular Page posts in the News Feed, without any extra weight in its algorithm.

Since Facebook launched the ads globally in February, people spend an average of 31 seconds in each Canvas, which has driven over 100 years of time spent in the experience total.

“It’s a really cool experience,” Bosworth says. “It’s super quick — it feels a little like the future.”

Facebook wants businesses to think of Pages as a replacement for building mobile-optimised websites and making this more immersive format available for free is a nice perk.

Facebook A Facebook Canvas ad for the movie ‘Minions.’

Plus, to Facebook’s benefit, there’s a good chance that businesses that create a Canvas post that gets a lot of engagement will pay to increase its reach.

“Really advanced admins could go nuts with [Canvas],” Bosworth says. “The sky’s the limit.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.