Facebook Makes Another Acquisition!

Facebook has made another acquisition.Alas, it’s not as big and exciting as the $1 billion Instagram purchase.



It is acquiring Tagtile, a mobile loyalty program startup.

We wrote about Tagtile last year — its idea was to let walk into a store, tap their phone against a special cube, and offer them discounts based on that action and the information the retailer gathers from check-ins.

But we’re not sure if Facebook is going to keep the product. This looks like a typical Facebook acqui-hire. It’s picking up the engineering team.

Here’s the announcement from Tagtile:

We started Tagtile with a simple goal − to help local business owners build better relationships with their best customers. We’ve been thrilled to see the enthusiastic response from both businesses and their customers, and even more pleased to watch those stronger relationships we envisioned start to develop.

Today, we are happy to announce that we are joining Facebook, and that they are acquiring substantially all of our assets. It’s a huge opportunity for us to take our goal – helping businesses grow – and do it on a much, much bigger scale than we could have on our own.

We won’t be taking on any new customers as of today, but the service will continue to work as is for now. We’ll be reaching out to customers directly once future plans are set, but Tagtile as it exists today won’t be part of what we do at Facebook.

We want to thank every business owner who used Tagtile and every user who downloaded the app. We’re excited by what lies ahead for us with Facebook, and are sure you will like what you see next.

Here’s a picture of the Tagtile cube:

