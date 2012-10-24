Facebook Is Now The 2nd Biggest Mobile Ad Business On The Planet

Facebook announced that 14 per cent of its advertising revenue came from mobile ads in Q3 2012.



So with $1.09 billion ad revenue in the third quarter, that means that mobile ad revenue was $152.6 million.

If things stay as they are, that would give a mobile ad revenue run-rate of $610.4 million a year.

It could be nearer $1 billion, once you factor in the growth rate.

This is the first full quarter Facebook has had mobile.

And already it’s already the second biggest mobile ad business on the planet (after Google).

It’s already way bigger than Pandora, which has been working on mobile ads for more than a year.

In August, Facebook voiced concern that users’ move to mobile would hurt revenues. Ad revenue actually accelerated this quarter.

