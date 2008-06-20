Facebook Loses Long-Time Exec To Benchmark Capital

A high-profile loss for Facebook: Matt Cohler, VP of product management, is leaving the company to join Benchmark Capital as partner, WSJ reports. Cohler was one of Mark Zuckerberg’s first five employees and a “key lieutenant.” (His departure isn’t too surprising; we bet Cohler owns a significant stake in Facebook that’s mostly vested by now.)



When he joins Benchmark this fall, he’ll continue to act as an advisor to Facebook, the Journal reports. Before working at Facebook, Cohler was a founding employee at LinkedIn.

