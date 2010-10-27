Facebook Loses Its Ad Sales Boss

Facebook’s VP of global ad sales, Mike Murphy, is leaving the company, Kara Swisher at All Things D reports.



After five years of hustling to sell ads for Facebook, Murphy says he wants a change of pace to “focus” on his family.

We find it hard to believe Facebook couldn’t find a job for him that allowed him to operate at the office and focus on his family.

Maybe he was upset that Facebook hired David Fischer from Google to be VP of advertising and global operations, which made him Murphy’s boss. (Murphy denies any tension.)

Regardless, Murphy is going to be leaving the company at the end of the year.

Swisher is already speculating that Murphy would be a good fit for Yahoo which needs a sales boss. Murphy is an ex-Yahoo.

