Facebook wants you to know it makes Instagram and WhatsApp, so it's changing its corporate logo to make that clear

Paul Sakuma/ AP A young Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg standing next to the longtime Facebook logo.

As of Monday, Facebook has a new logo.

Notably, the new logo won’t replace the existing logo for the social-media service named Facebook – it’s for the corporate parent of Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

“People should know which companies make the products they use,” Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio said in the announcement, adding, “ We’re introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding.”

We're introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding."

There’s Facebook, the social-media network used by billions of people around the world, and then there’s Facebook, the corporate parent of several major social-media and tech organisations.

The Facebook corporate parent owns Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and, yes, the social-media service also named Facebook.

Confused? You’re not the only one. Facebook the company is worried about exactly that. And that’s why it announced a new logo on Monday.

Behold, the new Facebook corporate logo:

Facebook Facebook’s new corporate logo as of November.

Facebook’s chief marketing officer, Antonio Lucio, said in the company’s blog post revealing the new logo: “We’re updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. We’re introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding.” He added that “people should know which companies make the products they use.”

Which is all to say one thing: The logo you see above is solely meant to represent the corporate parent of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram (among other divisions). It’s not a new logo for the social-media service named Facebook.

The new logo will show up on apps like Instagram and WhatsApp to clarify who actually owns and produces them – like so:

Facebook The new Facebook corporate logo as it appears within Instagram.

And here’s what it will look like in WhatsApp:

Facebook The new Facebook logo in WhatsApp.

The new logo is expected to roll out to various Facebook-owned products in the coming weeks.

Facebook earlier this year started explicitly noting its ownership of services like Instagram and WhatsApp in a bid to be more transparent with people who might not be aware of which tech companies own what services.

