Facebook Fixed The Problem That Was Causing Lots Of People To Get Shut Out Of Their Accounts

A lot of people were temporarily locked out of their Facebook accounts Friday afternoon.

“Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue,” the error message read. “We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes.”

Some people were temporarily locked out, then immediately got back in, while others had to wait a while to regain access.

“A small set of people briefly received an error message due to a technical problem that has now been fully resolved,” a Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider.

Here’s what the error message looked like for us:

Business Insider reporter Dave Smith got the error message, gained access to his account, and then got the error message again several minutes later. People were tweeting about the issue using the hashtag “#FacebookDown.”

