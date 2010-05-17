Surprise: Foursquare Keeps Advertisers From Fleeing To Facebook

Photo: Flickr/TysonGoodridge

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) — Those who call Facebook’s new location feature a “Foursquare killer” might not want to speak so soon. Instead, a check in with advertisers reveals the brands that have embraced the space are sticking with location-based apps that made check-ins chic in the first place.

At least three brands — Ford Motor, General Motors and PepsiCo — all maintain they are no less likely to consider them for location programs, despite existing and “significant” relationships with Facebook. “I don’t think there’s anyone ‘more attractive’; we’re not looking at it that way,” said Bonin Bough, PepsiCo’s global director of digital and social media.

Facebook has the size advantage, at 450 million users to Foursquare’s 1.2 million and Gowalla’s 250,000. But these existing players have an attraction due to their lean influencer communities, game play and standing experience with brands — not to mention their first-mover advantage that might give the little guys a chance against social networking’s 800-pound gorilla.

Moreover, Facebook’s privacy problem could be a stumbling block for some like Ford. “People will first have to take a hard look at Facebook’s approach to privacy, which may make this new geo-location irrelevant,” said Scott Monty, Ford Motor Co.’s global digital and multimedia communications manager.

“It’s not exactly the right time for Facebook to ask users to share any more data on their network,” said Augie Ray, social-computing analyst at Forrester.