9 surprising ways people are using the Facebook live video product Mark Zuckerberg is 'obsessed' with

Facebook is betting big on live video.
The social network recently tweaked its News Feed algorithm so that it showcases live broadcasts front and center. And Facebook has reportedly been offering six-figure checks to convince some celebrities to broadcast live video streams on its service.
Data from the video intelligence software company Tubular Labs shows that since Facebook’s product launched less than a year ago, there have been 246,000 live streams and 5.7 billion views.
That might sound tiny compared to the 8 billion overall video views on Facebook per day, but apparently CEO Mark Zuckerberg is “obsessed” with turning the live video service into a success. Live video has already proven popular on other services such as the Twitter-owned Periscope. Now Facebook wants in on the action.
So, what kind of things are people actually using Live videos for so far?
There’s no dedicated “live” video search function in Facebook yet, but here’s a taste of what you can find:
You can say hello to Esther the Wonder Pig! Her owner says that after his first Facebook live stream, he got 120,000 new followers on herPage.
'I thought it'd be a good way to get a little more interactive with fans,' she tells Business Insider. 'It's definitely drawn some people to my page that typically might not have looked at just photos.'
One hitch: You need a pretty good internet connection to make it work, which her shop doesn't always have, Cook says.
See her work.
RuPaul Drag Race contestant Christopher Caldwell recently went live while preparing for an appearance in LA.
A police department in South Florida filmed a practice for an upcoming K9 competition. Because everyone loves dog videos.
Over 8,000 people simultaneously watched UK musician Jack Walton as he took suggestions for songs to play from fans.
Korean artist Jungi Kim has worked on watercolors and even brought some of his 140,000+ fans to his book signings, live.
The Clearwater Aquarium often goes live from the Facebook Page of one of its dolphins, Winter, which has a prosthetic tail.
The Crochet Crowd Page has held a few live broadcasts, including a sweet one where host Mikey teaches his neighbour the craft.
Zuckerberg has done a lot of popular streams himself. During the first one, he takes us inside Facebook HQ and shows off his desk.
And here is the most-watched 'live' video of all time, according to Tubular. Called Mermaid Pillow, it now has 35.7 million views (though we don't know how many of those occurred while it was actually live).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.