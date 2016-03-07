9 surprising ways people are using the Facebook live video product Mark Zuckerberg is 'obsessed' with

Facebook is betting big on live video.

The social network recently tweaked its News Feed algorithm so that it showcases live broadcasts front and center. And Facebook has reportedly been offering six-figure checks to convince some celebrities to broadcast live video streams on its service.

Data from the video intelligence software company Tubular Labs shows that since Facebook’s product launched less than a year ago, there have been 246,000 live streams and 5.7 billion views.

That might sound tiny compared to the 8 billion overall video views on Facebook per day, but apparently CEO Mark Zuckerberg is “obsessed” with turning the live video service into a success. Live video has already proven popular on other services such as the Twitter-owned Periscope. Now Facebook wants in on the action.

So, what kind of things are people actually using Live videos for so far?

There’s no dedicated “live” video search function in Facebook yet, but here’s a taste of what you can find:

