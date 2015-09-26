See inside the little red book that is placed on the desk of every Facebook employee

Facebook hit a huge milestone last month. On Monday 24th August, 1 billion people used the social network to connect with their friends and family.
Back in late 2012, Facebook hit another milestone, hitting 1 billion users in total. After that, a little red book started appearing on the desks of all its employees.
The book is full of inspirational, propaganda-style quotes about Facebook’s history and values. Until very recently, its contents — even its existence — were largely unknown to outsiders.
Now, however, former Facebook designer Ben Barry, who created it during his time with the company, has published a series of scans from the book.
As Facebook grew, it was hard to explain the company's mission, history, and culture to new employees.
For new employees, that information was difficult to find even if you knew what you were looking for.
Here we have a variation on the unofficial US Post Office motto, originally from an ancient Greek work.
