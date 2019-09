What do you do if you want to post a Facebook update, but only show it to a few people?



Create a Facebook list of course! Facebook lists let you place your friends into specific groups so you can share what you want with them.

Check out the video below to see how it’s done.

Produced by Daniel Goodman





