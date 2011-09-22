Facebook Creative Director Leaks "Mind Blowing" Group Listening Feature Ahead Of F8

Photo: via TechCrunch

Facebook’s F8 Conference is only a few short hours away, but Facebook’s Creative Director Ji Lee has already leaked one of the biggest announcements: a group listening feature that plays into the brand new News Ticker.TechCrunch discovered Lee’s tweet last night, which has since been deleted.



Using the (also unannounced) Facebook Music platform, you’ll be able to see what your friends are listening to live, then hop in and listen to the same song with that other person.

In this way, you’ll be able to chat about the song you’re listening to together, or just get a taste of what music your friends have been enjoying lately straight from your News Ticker.

We assume the option to broadcast what you’re listening to will be optional–we don’t want everyone knowing when we go on Katy Perry binges.

Don’t Miss: Facebook Has Its Most Important Launch Ever Today — Here’s What To Expect >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.