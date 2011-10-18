Facebook, LinkedIn Or Siri: The One That Makes You Swear Is Likely The Future

So Apple just dropped a bomb on all the major technology players with their latest device and software release.



Speechless as I am, I feel I need to swing back on a previous topic.

I wrote a piece a few months ago titled Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook or Google+: Which Provides More Value? that attracted much attention due to the dynamic nature of each platform.

I asked the question: Which platform do you think provides you the most value?

Some people like Facebook. Many love Twitter and the young Google+ enjoyed some support. Most striking was how many prefered LinkedIn.

Well, so much has changed since then I must ask again with one caveat: We just met Siri.

The voice recognition virtual assistant on the new iphone 4S is absolutely fascinating. It’s the first time we humans can have a basic conversation with a computer anytime we want, just for shits and giggles. I feel like a kid again! I (and others) spent the better part of the weekend testing Siri by throwing anything we thought of her way. And how did she respond? By wowing the #$%@ out of us!

Nick: Siri, you are pretty smart.

Siri: I’m not just a pretty face.

Really! I have never had a phone respond like that. A woman… maybe. But a phone?!

Nick: What do you look like?

Siri: Shiny

How does she know?

Just search Twitter to find out other crazy stuff she comes up with.

I have never seen, heard or experienced anything like that before. My first Facebook experience was not met with a “holy shit, that is crazy cool!”. Using LinkedIn for the first time was not a borderline religious experience. On the other hand, using Siri makes me start questioning things I have considered off limits.

I have a feeling we are now seeing the future of technology and it doesn’t start with F. Apple just made a HUGE touchdown. How about you? Do you think Siri is more game changing than Facebook or Twitter?

@jnickhughes

