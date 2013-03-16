Facebook, LinkedIn, And Google Reveal Their Mobile Strategies at IGNITION Mobile

Join Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, Trip Advisor, and Disney at IGNITION Mobile on March 21, 2013, in San Francisco! Get market insight on mobile games, apps, devices, content and commerce. Register now.
Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley
Business Insider is gearing up for IGNITION Mobile next week, March 21, in San Francisco. We’ve assembled the mobile and product leads from some of the biggest players in the industry, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google.Join us next week for bleeding edge insight on new mobile technologies, growth markets, consumer behaviour shifts and new business models. Learn from some of the best minds in the industry, including:
- Bart Decrem, SVP and GM, Disney Mobile
- Dave Engberg, CTO, Evernote
- Manish Jha, GM, Mobile, NHL
- Deep Nishar, SVP Product, LinkedIn
- Kevin Packingham, Chief Product Officer, Samsung
- Gokul Rajaram, Product Director, Ads, Facebook
- Joff Redern, Mobile Product Head, LinkedIn
- Jean Sini, Chief Product and Technology Officer, One Kings Lane
- Tamar Yehoshua, Director, Product Management, Google
- and many more!
There are still seats available, so reserve your ticket now.
Join us on LinkedIn and follow us at @BI_Events #IGNITIONMobile for updates, discounts, and more!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.