Facebook's latest defence against Snapchat was built for teens, by a teen

Facebook just announced a strange new app called Lifestage. It was for teens by a 19-year-old.

The standalone product is meant for high schoolers, and kids can use it to make videos showing their likes and dislikes. They can then watch the videos their classmates made.

Facebook is so serious about the high school thing, that it will only unlock the app for any given high school once 20 students create profiles. There’s no real verification system (most high schoolers don’t have an email address specific to their school) but Facebook says that it will be easy to report users who seem like they’re misrepresenting themselves and boot them off the app.

Facebook thinks this app will appeal to teens partially because it was designed by a teen.

Facebook Here’s young Michael Sayman.

Lifestage is the vision of 19-year-old product manager wunderkind Michael Sayman, according to TechCrunch.

“What if I figured out a way to take Facebook from 2004 and bring it to 2016?” he explained to TechCrunch’s Josh Constine. “What if every field in your profile was a full video?”

The new app feels a lot like another wannabe-Snapchat, both in its attempt to capture younger audiences and its focus on vertical video. Facebook just realised a copycat of another Snapchat feature earlier this month, when it launched “Instagram Stories.”

TechCrunch’s Constine suggested that the app isn’t meant to succeed on its own, but is mainly meant for Facebook to learn more about how to integrate video into people’s Facebook profiles.

For better or for worse, the company envisions a day when most of your News Feed is video.

The app is only available on iOS for now.

