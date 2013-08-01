Facebook Is Going To Let You Embed Your Posts Across The Internet, But There's A Catch

Facebook announced today that you’ll be allowed to embed posts — like status updates, posts with hashtags, and videos— to other sites on the Internet.



This is something that Twitter has done for some time now.

AllThingsD’s Mike Issac offers this interesting perspective explaining the purpose behind Facebook’s new embedded posts:

The point is this: Having the world’s largest “private” social network is certainly a powerful thing. But Facebook wants to edge in on the real-time nature of Twitter’s network, pushing Facebook content out to other sites and thereby increasing distribution and the reach of a global conversation.

You should be able to embed posts some time over the next few weeks, but The Verge points out that sites that want to include the embed feature will have to install a plugin on their site to make it work.

Facebook is adding feature after feature today to hopefully enhance your experience and keep you coming back. It also announced the ability to take a “trip down memory lane” with its “one year ago” news feed feature.

