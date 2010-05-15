Facebook Lets You Earn "Facebook Credits" Buying Stuff From Advertisers

Facebook has added a feature to let users earn Facebook Credits by buying stuff from Facebook advertisers, Inside Social Games reports.



Facebook introduced a trial version of this offers program in several social games on the site last month.

This option is now built-in to the generic interface for purchasing credits.

Instead of paying for credits, users can opt to “Earn for free by shopping”. They can then acquire credits by completing approved purchases from brands partnering with Facebook.

Facebook is partnering with startups TrialPay and Peanut Labs to line up these offers. There are currently 37 available offers for earning Credits.

Facebook has been working hard to build Credits into the dominant online currency. Its plan to tax developers 30 cents on the dollar for Credits transactions is the primary cause of its recent blow-up with top Facebook game developer Zynga.

