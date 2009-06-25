- Facebook Lets Users Post Tweet-like Public Updates [Inside Facebook]
- Yahoo’s annual shareholder meeting is today [AP]
- Twitter, Flickr founders fund online font startup [PaidContent]
- Facebook makes it easy to add chat around live streams [Facebook]
- AOL relaunches Truveo in 17 countries [PaidContent]
- Facebook, YouTube search queries are up [PaidContent]
- Ballmer: We’re not in a recession, we’ve reset [PaidContent]
- Ballmer: We’re still open to a Yahoo deal [Reuters]
- Yahoo will overhaul its brand [BoomTown]
- Twitter sends more traffic than you think [SEL]
- One million Palm Pre apps downloaded [Digital Daily]
- The top 10 mobile phone web sites in May [Marketing Charts]
- Google gives a town free wi-fi in exchange for sales-tax-free electricity [NYT]
- Facebook wants you to sign up for SMS notifications [All Facebook]
- Guild members feel “betrayed” by New York Times Company [Fading To Black]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.