Facebook Lets Users Post Tweet-Like Public Updates

Nicholas Carlson
  • Facebook Lets Users Post Tweet-like Public Updates [Inside Facebook]
  • Yahoo’s annual shareholder meeting is today [AP]
  • Twitter, Flickr founders fund online font startup [PaidContent]
  • Facebook makes it easy to add chat around live streams [Facebook]
  • AOL relaunches Truveo in 17 countries [PaidContent]
  • Facebook, YouTube search queries are up [PaidContent]
  • Ballmer: We’re not in a recession, we’ve reset [PaidContent]
  • Ballmer: We’re still open to a Yahoo deal [Reuters]
  • Yahoo will overhaul its brand [BoomTown]
  • Twitter sends more traffic than you think [SEL]
  • One million Palm Pre apps downloaded [Digital Daily]
  • The top 10 mobile phone web sites in May [Marketing Charts]
  • Google gives a town free wi-fi in exchange for sales-tax-free electricity [NYT]
  • Facebook wants you to sign up for SMS notifications [All Facebook]
  • Guild members feel “betrayed” by New York Times Company [Fading To Black]

