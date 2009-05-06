Facebook Leaving Downtown Palo Alto May 14

Facebook will finally leave downtown Palo Alto on May 14, the Mercury News reports. The five year old startup is moving its 850 local employees to a 150,000-square foot office building in the Stanford Research Park at 1601 S. California Ave.



In the new buidling engineers will take the first floor, marketers the second and ad operations the third. Everyone gets “endless snacks — all designed to keep the employees close at hand,” Facebook told a new neighbour.

Due to the move, Facebook will give its Bay Area employees a Caltrain GO Pass. “Good for unlimited rides on the San Jose-to-San Francisco commuter line,” says the Merc.

