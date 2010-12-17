Here's Why Facebook Will Be Bigger Than Google

Buddy Media CEO Michael Lazerow thinks Facebook will be bigger than Google – a company that Lazerow calls “a one-trick company.”



He goes on to say that while Google has “the best business model in the history of business models,” Facebook can create multiple revenue streams for itself since it has the ability to delve into so many different industries.

Watch Lazerow and MediaLink‘s Wenda Harris Millard talk with The Facebook Effect author David Kirkpatrick about the business behind Facebook.

Watch MORE From IGNITION:

• A WARNING For Anyone Looking To Start Yet Another Daily Deals Site



• DEBATE: Will The Internet Kill The TV?

• Arianna Huffington: “You, Guys, Are All About Who Has The Biggest Swinging D#$k”

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Anika Anand

