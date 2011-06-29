Lawyers Flee As Paul Ceglia's Facebook Ownership Lawsuit Implodes

A few weeks ago, when we read Facebook’s response to the lawsuit in which upstate New York man Paul Ceglia claimed to own half the company, we decided that the lawsuit was bogus.(Originally, we had been open-minded–because Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had certainly done some dumb things back in his dorm room and because Ceglia’s story seemed so preposterous that it was hard to believe that it had been made up–because who would have believed it?)



But then Facebook opened up a can of legal whup-arse and nuked Ceglia’s claims and Ceglia himself.

After reading Facebook’s response, we also suggested that Ceglia’s high-powered law firm, DLA Piper–who gave Ceglia sudden credibility when they helped him refile his lawsuit several months ago–was probably wishing they had never heard of the man.

And it seems that was in fact the case.

Ceglia’s attorneys, DLA Piper former New York Attorney General Dennis Vacco, have cut their losses and walked away in shame.

And Ceglia now has a new attorney, a Jeffrey Lake of San Diego, who appears to be a sole practitioner.

Lake’s web site doesn’t say what sort of law he specialises in, and there’s no bio on the web site. A Google search suggests that Lake recently spoke to a San Diego group about medical marijuana. He appears to have represented a political candidate who claimed to be the victim of fraud but had his case dismissed because he never produced any evidence to support it. It’s also possible that he is the Jeffrey Lake mentioned on a couple of scam-protection sites like Ripoff Report in which people claim he took money to help with mortgage modifications and then the houses got foreclosed on. Or maybe he’s an amazing attorney who just likes to keep a low profile.

In any event…

Paul Ceglia.

We’re going to take the departure of DLA Piper and Mr. Vacco as confirmation that Ceglia’s lawsuit is a complete fabrication.Because it’s not like this is a case in which there’s just no evidence to back up a claim.

In this case, there is oodles of purported evidence–documents, “emails,” everything.

And, still, the lawyers are running for the hills.

So that brings up another topic…

If Ceglia’s lawsuit is a fabrication based on fake documents and fake emails, Ceglia has now defrauded a New York court in addition to his attorneys and Facebook.

Last we checked, that was a crime.

And it’s a crime for good reason: If it wasn’t a crime to fabricate documents and try to shake down rich corporations and billionaires for hundreds of millions of dollars (or more), everyone would do it, every day, and our society would be even more buried in bogus litigation and shakedown settlement costs than we are now.

And this was a particularly high-profile attempt to shake down a major corporation and billionaire with apparently fabricated documents.

So are prosecutors going to be calling on Mr. Ceglia soon?

