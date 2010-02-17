Facebook Launching Text-Only Site For Mobile Carriers

Facebook is launching Facebook Zero, a text-only version of its mobile site that mobile carriers will offer for free, TechCrunch reports.



Customers of participating carriers not paying for unlimited data will be able to access Facebook text without incurring data charges.

The service will try to hook users, who will be given the option to pay for an upgrade to the full service.

Facebook has not yet made an official announcement. Visitors to zero.facebook.com receive a message saying “Sorry, your carrier does not support zero.facebook.com”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.